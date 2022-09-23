Under the direction of City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, the Oelwein Municipal Airport (OLZ) stands ready to serve both local citizens as well as air travelers from elsewhere. Located just three miles west of town, it also represents an under-utilized resource for the community.
The airport, which became active in 1946, primarily serves local hobby flyers, according to Mulfinger. Other users include the occasional business, as well as those aircraft passing through the area who use the sight for refueling purposes. Under the auspices of fixed-based operator George Tegler, the site is also utilized as a service center for craft in need of repair and hub at which airplanes renew their certification. Air traffic from crop-dusters later in the summer season, Mulfinger points out, constitutes an especially significant portion of the airport’s annual traffic.
The airport’s core infrastructure includes a 4,000-foot concrete and an 1,800-foot turf runway, fueling stations (Jet-A and 100LL fuels are available), and both hangars and tiedowns for airplane parking. Though it has no control tower, its white-green beacon is illuminated from sunset to sunrise, while it operates Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to dusk. Its combination of facilities and services makes OLZ a significant asset to the area.
The Oelwein Municipal Airport, as Mulfinger described, has “very nice amenities for a town our size.”
Though the potential exists to increase its prominence, expansion appears unlikely in the foreseeable future due to the lack of funding, however.
“We receive federal tax dollars,” Mulfinger explained when discussing how the city funds the location’s efforts, money which accounts for 90% of the funds necessary for the airport’s operation.
As a result of this dearth of funds, the city’s Airport Board, which convenes the third Thursday of each month for its regular meeting, has instructed Mulfinger to focus on maintaining, rather than expanding or developing, the airport and its existing facilities. In the short term, this prioritization of maintenance, Mulfinger said, includes repairing both the airport’s apron as well as one of its runways, a project he said will soon get underway and last about month.
A pre-construction meeting with the engineer and contractor is scheduled for Oct. 6.
With no expansion or further development on the horizon, the Oelwein Municipal Airport seems likely to retain its present status, although Mulfinger noted that open hangars are available should anyone wish to take up flying, with monthly rental rates ranging from $65 to $90.
“I hope more people,” he concluded, “consider buying a plane, and using the facility.”