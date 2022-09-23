Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The city’s focus at OLZ Airport will continue to be maintenance rather than expansion or development.

Under the direction of City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, the Oelwein Municipal Airport (OLZ) stands ready to serve both local citizens as well as air travelers from elsewhere. Located just three miles west of town, it also represents an under-utilized resource for the community.

The airport, which became active in 1946, primarily serves local hobby flyers, according to Mulfinger. Other users include the occasional business, as well as those aircraft passing through the area who use the sight for refueling purposes. Under the auspices of fixed-based operator George Tegler, the site is also utilized as a service center for craft in need of repair and hub at which airplanes renew their certification. Air traffic from crop-dusters later in the summer season, Mulfinger points out, constitutes an especially significant portion of the airport’s annual traffic.

