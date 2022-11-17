Because the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest for the United States, more drivers will be on the roads than usual, increasing the likelihood of a motor vehicle crash. During this kickoff to the holiday season, the importance of seat belt safety could not be clearer.
During the 2020 Thanksgiving weekend (6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, to 5:59 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30), 333 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes nationwide—more than half (52%) were unrestrained. No matter the time of day, driving without a seat belt is deadly.
During that same Thanksgiving weekend, 51% of passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes at night were unbuckled, compared to 55% during the day.
“We want everyone to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving, so please, make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled before you even turn on the car—and that includes children being in the correct car seats, too,” said Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy.
The facts don’t lie: If you’re ejected from a vehicle during a crash, odds are that you will not survive.
Research from NHTSA also reveals that males are more likely to be unbuckled than females in a fatal crash and that younger drivers are also at greater risk of being unbuckled.
We want you to make it to the table this Thanksgiving. Make sure you and all passengers fasten your seat belts so you can have a happy holiday weekend. For more information about traveling safely this Thanksgiving, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/seat-belts.