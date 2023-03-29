Oelwein Chamber & Area Development, also referred to as OCAD, is a non-profit, public/private partnership of individuals, organizations, businesses and the City of Oelwein working together to advance a strong local economy and to maintain a high quality of life in the Oelwein area. OCAD focuses its efforts in business/industrial development; addressing infrastructure and downtown redevelopment needs; and attracting visitors, by collectively promoting the community, its resources, and by being the primary source for community information.
The OCAD board consists of 15 members and five Ex-Officio members. The board meets monthly. Executive board members include the president, vice-president and treasurer. Terms for board members are three years, and they are appointed members.
Fiscal year for OCAD is July 1 – June 30, with which the terms of board members coincide.
OCAD has many committees that are active and working hard to make our community better. The committees are:
• Housing – Chaired by Travis Bushaw, this committee works on housing issues and ideas for future solutions.
• Business Development – Chaired by Josh Ehn and Jim Kullmer, this committee works on all aspects of economic development.
• Legislative Committee – Chaired by Josh Ehn and Larry Murphy, governmental issues are discussed and worked on by this group.
• Member Services – Co-Chaired by Lisa Bahe, Jeremy Lockard and Matt Nelson. This committee works on membership drives, investment schedules, Business After Five events and other member related topics.
• Community Development – Chaired by Sarah Scheel, events and activities are planned and executed.
One of the important parts of OCAD’s mission statement involving economic development is to work with existing businesses and industry. The industrial sector in Oelwein is a tremendous asset to the city and a great supporter of OCAD as it continues to make a huge impact on our community. History proves that 80% of new jobs come from the growth, expansion and diversification of existing industry.
Although working with prospective new industries is a prime mission of OCAD’s economic development arm, we want to be very sure that our corporate citizens are well taken care of. We work very hard to assist in solving any issues presented to those industries who have invested in Oelwein.
Workforce continues to be a major hurdle for many of our industries and businesses. A shortage of workers is affecting businesses from restaurants to industry. We see some businesses closing for days due to employee shortages, some are not open to full hours since the pandemic began and others are cutting back on business hours to accommodate staff availability.
We were hopeful at this time last year that this issue would lessen in the coming months and businesses would be staffed to their full potential, but that has not been the case in most businesses experiencing shortages.
In early 2022, we started to see a surge of inquiries and interest in startup businesses. We have several new businesses that have opened. Very few businesses closed in 2022. Very few storefronts are available to offer to new prospects, making the opportunity for new businesses very limited. It is exciting to see so much interest and people wanting to invest in our community.
OCAD is doing their part assisting with building searches, Revolving Loan Fund assistance and directing the business owners to business counselors and entities to make their opening easier and more efficient.
• Hacienda Del Rio completed the renovation of the former Winter Photography building at 101 S. Frederick. The new restaurant has a larger capacity for seating, larger bar area and still offers the great selection of Mexican food that has become so popular in Oelwein! Miguel Hernandez, owner, opened the remodeled restaurant in early 2023.
• Kwik Star construction in the Industrial Park was completed and the new store opened in October of 2022. The store is the largest store model that Kwik Trip is currently building. The downtown location will also remain open 24 hours. Keisha VanDenHul is the manager at the new location.
• The Oelwein Event Corp reached a fundraising threshold of 65% to qualify for submission of an application to Iowa Economic Development Authority for a Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) Grant, with awards going out in March of 2023. The projected completion is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 31, 2023. Large seating capacity on two-levels and unique amenities will be featured in the historic building in the downtown district. Demo of interior spaces began in February of 2023.
• Get r’ Fried renovated the former Taco John’s building at 841 South Frederick and opened for business in the late summer of 2022. The restaurant features a drive-up window and indoor seating. Tracy and Michelle Rupright are the owners and operators of the business.
• RISE, Ltd – Five residents moved into the recently completed build of a new group home in January of 2022. The home at the corner of East Charles and 3rd Ave NE is ADA compliant, one level, spacious and a great asset to our community.
• Second Chance New and Used moved to a new home at 3 South Frederick. The thrift store has frequent rotations of inventory, new and used. Sarah Davis is the owner and operator of the business.
• Sydney Alber, owner of Sydney’s Bridal, purchased the building at 7 South Frederick and moved the business from West Union to downtown Oelwein in 2022. The beautiful line of bridal gowns, mother’s gown and prom dresses are a unique and wonderful addition to Oelwein downtown businesses.
• Cornerstone Realty merged with Century 21 in January of 2022. The business is located in the former Oelwein Family Pharmacy building, which was renovated for the real estate office.
• The Purple Thistle, owned and operated by Markus and Mistie Mullen, opened in December of 2022. Marcus is an elite tattoo artist who comes to Oelwein from California. He had been working in Decorah when he decided to open his own studio, located at 3 N. Frederick.
• The Lunch Box drive-up restaurant is located at 20 4th St. SW in Oelwein and is open Wednesday through Saturday. The restaurant boasts homemade food, great prices and friendly service! They offer sandwiches, specialty hot dogs, nachos, sides and a kids menu. Christina Edmonds is the owner and operator of the business that opened in 2022.
• Brian Batterson, owner of ReMax of Oelwein, merged with EXIT Realty Dubuque and Dyersville, in August of 2022. The realty office is located in the 1 West Complex on the main level.
• 1 West Complex was purchased in November by EXIT Realty managing partner Cody Burger. The building has many tenants occupying the building, including the EXIT Realty office.
• 29 Nutrition opened its doors at 22 S. Frederick in December of 2022. The business is owned and operated by Taylor Swaney of Oelwein. Meal replacement protein shakes, boosted energy drinks and aloe shots are offered at the business.
• The Farmer’s Market was rejuvenated in 2022 by participating in a RC&D grant program. The grant provided a Market Manager, Kathryn Stejskal, along with marketing and support by the RC&D program manager, Fayette County Economic Development, the City of Oelwein and Oelwein Chamber & Area Development. More vendors were added, activities were incorporated and the market attracted more customers.
• The demolition of the Oelwein Community Plaza was completed in December of 2022. The demolition is part of the flood mitigation plan for the City and has received a CDBG-CV grant from the State of Iowa. The space previously occupied by the Plaza will be included in the renovation/expansion project of Plaza Park to be completed by May 30, 2023.
• CJ’s Trophies and More was purchased by Jeff Beckett and remains at 1211 E. Charles. Jeff has a complete line of trophies, plaques, badges and more that can be personalized for events and businesses.
• Renovation of the former Dancing Lion building is making great progress in creating an outstanding location for Ampersand Tap Room. The business will have 24 taps of craft beer while also offering a few domestic beer and wine choices. Ampersand is slated to open in April 2023.
• Planning began in 2022 for the Sesquicentennial event that will be held July 12-16, 2023. Celebrating Oelwein’s 150 years of successes will be a community-wide happening that is being spearheaded by OCAD and many local organizations! It will be an event to remember and will include activities and entertainment for all ages.