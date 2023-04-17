From the grand march to the prom, the work of junior class prom committee members shone as brightly as the mix of new and classic fashion.
As students paraded across the Williams Center stage for the grand march on Saturday, sparkly, sky-inspired hues abounded, as did ‘90s- and ‘80s-era trends spotted on various students, from mullets, to a mohawk, to a bubble dress.
Students showcased their moves onstage, from shooting money guns to golfing, but mostly dancing.
To spice up the narrative, students answered an array of questions, from who would perish in a zombie apocalypse, to who was the more redneck, to who would leave their date for actor Ryan Reynolds. If they had agreed to extra comments from master of ceremonies, Principal Tim Hadley, he delivered.
Senior Parker Sperfslage and sophomore Ryley Hartman brought out money guns to shoot assumedly fake $100 bills onto the stage. Afterward, Spersflage ran back out to pick up the bills, indicating he had been told to do so.
Junior Alexa Berryman and sophomore Brandon Tournier, who both golf for the Huskies, had Berryman use a golf club to mime teeing off. The pair said that in a zombie apocalypse, Alexa would be the first to die, Hadley read. They also said that, of the two, Alexa is the more “redneck.”
Hadley addressed Tournier.
“You have the mullet, I’m just saying,” Hadley said. “Business in front, party in the back, man. I love it!”
Of senior Carson Cox and sophomore Avarie Rahe:
“In a zombie apocalypse, they said Avarie would die first because she’d be too busy reading books while the zombies were trying to get into her house,” Hadley read.
“That’s the kind of student we love,” Hadley said. “Not that you would die, Avarie, but that you were reading. I just want to be clear.”
Hadley helped translate some slang for the audience when juniors Anna Bratten and Landon Foley walked onstage.
“Of the pair, they said that Anna has more ‘W rizz.’ I had to actually Google this and it’s ‘winning charisma,’” Hadley said.
Would they leave their date for actor Ryan Reynolds? If all the survey responses were shared, a big if, in four out of six couples, both would do so. In two couples, only one would do so.
In a quick fashion survey after the grand march: Kayla Voges stuck gems in her hair using gel based on an internet trend, and Santana King uses hairspray and teasing to create the mohawk look in about 20 minutes. Terick Pryor found his sparkly blue dress shoes on Amazon. Kylie Arnold found some cloud glasses with raindrop dangles at Spencer’s Gifts. The fashion survey videos and photos also appear on the Oelwein Daily Register Facebook page. The students were waiting for the bus to prom at the Sacred Heart gym the school leases.
DECORATION
Oelwein High School prom committee members in the junior class — there are nearly 50 — spent their free time last week shuttling to the Sacred Heart gym and decorating for prom.
“We came after school every day for like five hours a day this week,” Mallory Bratten said Friday.
Entering the building hallway, cloud-shaped balloons successively announced the name of the event.
“Welcome to Oelwein Prom 2023, On Cloud 9!” said the clouds, Bratten’s favorite decoration. From there, red velvet cord provided a path to what a sign designated the “VIP entrance.”
Surveying the gym, streamers led from the side walls to a giant disco ball dangling from a pulley on the ceiling. After committee members set up the disco ball and streamers, Rick Ladeburg, father of committee member Josh Ladeburg, used a Skyjack to get the rope through the pulley, which then strung through an eyelet on the south side of the room allowing the decoration to be raised and lowered.
Balloons waited in a net to be dropped at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, midway through the dance. Sponsor Liz Stange recited the time from memory.
On the north side of the gym, four boxes with a letter cut away to reveal balloons inside, spelled out “PROM.” The boxes were repurposed, having contained chairs for the new science classroom, Stange said.
Blowing up the balloons was committee member Kevin Fu’s favorite part. Much of it was done manually. An air compressor was also used, Bratten said.
To help fund the extravaganza, the committee organized fundraisers and sought donations from sponsor businesses.
“We learned how to plan a lot,” Bratten said.
Planning the middle school dance, Bratten and Fu said separately, was their favorite fundraiser.
The committee planned and held an elementary fun night with activities, which Jaden Landers mentioned, indicating it entailed a sizable effort.
Hopefully, the fun had at prom balanced out the effort.
Oelwein Prom Committee members are: Ladeburg, Bratten, Fu, Landers, Selah Hadley, Mikala Smith, Ethan Detemmerman, Joslynn Melchert, Blake Spence, Brady Schulmeister, Sydney Rahe, Ella Strand, Alyssa Steil, Maria Rael, Leo Dettbarn, Alexa Berryman, Natalie Crandall, Anna Bratten, Libby Gearhart, Terick Pryor, Izsy Fauser, Mitchell Trumblee, Bailee Craun, Kayla Cripe, Rayven Borucki and Lane Rechkemmer.
Prom and post-prom sponsors are: Trailblazers Snowmobile Club, Performance Rehab, Lumber Ridge Home Source, Gordon and Mary Jo Kunkle, Community Bank, First Garden, Red Rock Farms, Berryman Family Dentistry, United Dairy Systems Inc., Horkheimer Homes, Zion Lutheran Church, Hacienda Del Rio, Fayette County Dairy Association, Fareway Meat & Grocery, Ace Hardware, The Grand Theatre Of Oelwein, 29 Nutrition, Husky Mart, Antioch Christian Church and Appliance Plus.
Prom has been held at Sacred Heart since 2022. Many past proms, including in 2021, were held at the high school gym. Another prom location was the former Sportsmen’s building (2006).
The school district leases the gym from the Sacred Heart parish for $1 a year plus insurance and had it renovated, with it reopening in 2020 after community members pushed for a competition gym and it was more cost effective than building a new one — an endeavor estimated at $4 million.