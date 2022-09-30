Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month at BCHC

Allison Bahlmann, R.T.(R)M(CT) ARRT, is a special procedures technologist for BCHC Family Medicine-Oelwein. She assures all women that come for a mammogram the best quality care, comfort and efficiency possible.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

In the U.S., one in eight women will be affected by breast cancer. It is the most common cancer for women, but also one of the most treatable cancers.

Allison Bahlmann, R.T.(R)M(CT) AART, special procedures technologist for BCHC Family Medicine-Oelwein has 30 years of local experience with mammography and is ACR certified.

