In the U.S., one in eight women will be affected by breast cancer. It is the most common cancer for women, but also one of the most treatable cancers.
Allison Bahlmann, R.T.(R)M(CT) AART, special procedures technologist for BCHC Family Medicine-Oelwein has 30 years of local experience with mammography and is ACR certified.
She emphasizes there is nothing painful about getting a mammogram, as some women may think. She said it is a simple, noninvasive procedure that has been made more comfortable over the years by advances in technology and software.
“RCI the radiologist group that provides service for us uses a software program call Volpara that evaluates and provides feedback to each individual mammographer at each site on their work on every patient. This software takes into account the amount of breast tissue visualized, the pressure used, time taken for the test and the radiation dose per exam,” she explained. “It helps technologists like me to be aware of the high care standards they have always had and continue to uphold.”
Radiology Consultants of Iowa (RCI) is the largest radiology practice in eastern Iowa, providing communities with radiology services for more than 80 years. Their professional staff and physicians are trusted experts in the science of diagnostic imaging and are innovators in their field. Arnold Honick, MD, lead interpreting physician for mammography, noted that area physicians rely on their expertise to provide the answers and insight to aid in the diagnosis of their patients.
“RCI provides professional radiology services to many communities including two hospitals in Cedar Rapids with outreach practice covering 12 hospitals in rural locations and the BCHC clinic,” said Dr. Honick. “With our breast imaging services, we not only provide services to these facilities, but also lead in providing guidance and helping to provide the best possible care to patients.”
Dr. Honick said technology is rapidly changing in breast imaging that allows discovery of cancers smaller than ever before.
Bahlmann added additional services are provided at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, as well as the RCI office, including by not limited to stereotactic biopsy, ABUS and fast MRI screening for dense breasts.
“We are here to serve our patients in the most efficient, professional, and forward-thinking environment we can through the help of technical training, and ongoing education for all,” she said. “I think we are doing a great job for our community.”
At BCHC Family Medicine-Oelwein walk-in patients with a valid screening order are welcome 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also, all existing patients can be added into the schedule same day for a screening mammogram, Bahlmann said.
Dr. Honick added that women should know that it is not necessary to travel outside of their community to receive superior breast screening.
“It is likely that you or someone you know will be diagnosed with this disease in your lifetime. During Breast cancer Awareness Month and every month of the year, we want to celebrate the courage and strength of our breast cancer patients and survivors,” he said. “In an effort to band together as women in the fight against breast cancer, please remind your family members and friends to schedule and compete their annual mammogram each year. Remember, mammograms save lives.”