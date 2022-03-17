A 48-year-old man who claimed a woman hit him in the head with a shovel in Hazleton was arrested following a short investigation.
Robert A. Latham, 48, most recently of Oelwein, is charged in Buchanan County District Court with Class D felony going armed with intent as a habitual offender; the aggravated misdemeanors of first-degree harassment, interference with official acts, and assault on persons engaged in certain occupations causing bodily injury; and the serious misdemeanor of assault on persons engaged in certain occupations.
His bail was set at $20,000 cash or surety. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.
According to criminal complaints filed by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at about 10:15 a.m. Friday, March 4, to an apartment in the 400 block of Sufficool Street, Hazleton. Latham told a deputy that a 57-year-old woman hit him in the head with a shovel but he did not want to press charges.
Deputies went to speak with the woman and she said she went to Latham’s apartment to talk with him and that he came outside with a knife in his raised hand. So, she picked up a shovel and jabbed him in the stomach and then hit him in the head, she said, adding that they had recently ended their relationship of about one year.
Deputies returned to Latham’s apartment. “Robert was not very forthcoming about the incident anymore,” a deputy wrote in the complaint.
Latham resisted being placed under arrest for domestic assault by not complying with orders to put his hands behind his back, swinging at the deputies seven times and attempting to hit one with his crutch, the complaints say.
Latham allegedly landed hits on both deputies, and one was treated at the emergency room for an injured hand.
Deputies deployed their Taser to subdue Latham, the complaints say, and then he was taken to the emergency room to be evaluated.
“While trying to take him into the hospital Robert turned towards me and tried to get into my face and I pushed him away and my body camera broke during that incident,” one of the deputies wrote in the complaint.