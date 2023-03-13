A man was arrested Friday for violation of pre-trial supervision which had been ordered following his arrest last October on numerous burglary and theft charges in West Union.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Mason Lee Schroeder was arrested last Oct. 27 on a range of charges stemming from numerous thefts he committed earlier that month.
On Oct. 25, 2022, according to several criminal complaints, Schroeder had been observed through security cameras attempting to break into several vehicles in West Union. In addition, police received reports that five vehicles “had been unlawfully entered and items had been removed.” Among the items stolen were “wallets, purses, cash, car keys, motor vehicle registration, Oculus gaming system, headphones, and credit cards/checkbook,” according to the complaints.
Later, an investigation revealed that Schroeder “admitted to committing the… violations,” as he was subsequently arrested on Oct. 27 following the execution of a search warrant during which “multiple stolen items were recovered that were in the area of where the Defendant was staying at within the apartment.” The total value of the stolen items stolen was estimated at $2,300, the documents indicate.
Following his October arrest, Schroeder was charged with an array of crimes, including two counts of second-degree burglary, four counts of burglary third-degree motor vehicle, three counts of third-degree attempted burglary, as well as one count each of second and fourth-degree theft.
After being jailed, Schroeder was released on Jan. 4, 2023 under terms of pretrial supervision, according to a January court filing. In the time since, however, he was determined to have violated his pretrial supervision.
Schroeder, as the filing explained, “failed to report for his scheduled pretrial intake appointment on 1/10/23,” while his probation officer “attempted to schedule (his) next intake appointment on 1/10/23, 1/11/23, 1/13/23 and 1/17/23 but he didn’t answer his phone.” On Jan. 14, meanwhile, Schroeder “was charged in Dubuque County for Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Offense and Possession of Controlled Substance-Marijuana 1st Offense.” During this period, Schroeder also failed to contact his probation officer and thus “received new criminal charges.”
As a result, a warrant was issued, with Schroeder being arrested by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office last Friday. He now faces the charge of violating terms of his pretrial release and is being held on $10,000 bond awaiting a March 20 hearing.