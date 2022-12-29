A man wanted on two outstanding warrants, including one from Fayette County related to a fatal vehicle accident last September, was captured and taken into custody this week in Kensett, north of Mason City.
According to KWWL, Curtis Williams, 39, was sought on a Fayette County parole violation after not reporting the September incident to his parole officer, during which Williams allegedly took Chickasaw County Sheriffs on a high-speed chase which ended in a crash near New Hampton that killed his 18-year–old son Jaxon Williams.