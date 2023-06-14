A current Decorah resident was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with several felony counts including sexual exploitation of a minor for alleged crimes committed in Fayette County between the years 2012 and 2014.
According to a press release, a Fayette County Sheriffs deputy arrested 38-year-old Lawrence E. Robbins on Tuesday following the discovery of new evidence related to a 2014 investigation into a case of sexual abuse.
The new evidence is described only as “digital” in court documents related to Robbins’ arrest.
After reviewing the evidence, the documents detail, a then 6-year-old female was identified, while, following further investigation, officials “learned that (Robbins) had participated in sex abuse of the victim.” That female, who is now 15, was subsequently interviewed by law enforcement and “disclosed that (Robbins) had participated in the sexual abuse upon her from… age 5 until the age of six,” the documents indicate, with the crimes occurring at a residence “in the Arlington area.”
The victim also stated that, on one occasion, Robbins “had participated in the sexual abuse upon her when she was 6-years-old… in a tent while camping in Fayette County with another male.”
Following these revelations, a warrant was issued for Robbins on Monday, June 12, and he was taken into custody Tuesday, with the assistance of Decorah Police.
With his arrest, Robbins has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse – 2nd degree, in addition to a single count of sexual exploitation of a minor – cause to engage in act, all three of which constitute felonies.
Robbins was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he is held on a $25,000 bond. “Based on the nature and circumstances of the alleged crimes committed” by Robbins, however, a motion was later filed by the Fayette County Attorney’s Office in Oelwein requesting, on the state’s behalf, a cash-only bond “in the amount of $50,000,” which “is necessary to protect the community and ensure (Robbins) be available to answer to these charges,” the court documents state.