A Waterloo man who was charged with arson after a West Union house fire in September was sentenced on a lesser charge this week in Fayette County District Court.
Marcus Lee Duckworth, 35, pleaded guilty to third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement with prosecution. He was placed on supervised probation for up to two years on a suspended jail sentence of 170 days.
The court imposed 10 days in jail with credit for time served and a $855 fine plus a surcharge.
Four charges were dropped: first-degree arson (Class B felony), second-degree burglary (Class C felony), trafficking in a stolen weapon used in a crime (Class C felony) and dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a felon (Class D felony).
A no-contact order to protect the house’s resident was extended five years.
According to criminal complaints, an investigation into a West Union house fire on Sept. 3, 2021, concluded that Duckworth and an accomplice entered the residence by kicking in the front entry door. Duckworth removed multiple items from the residence, the complaints say.
Authorities also discovered that the gas stove had been purposefully activated in the residence, which led to the home catching fire, the complaints say.
A firearm stolen from the property resurfaced in Waterloo where a sale was intended, the complaints say.