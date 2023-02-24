A Vinton man who was arrested following a domestic disturbance at an Independence hotel has been charged with assault and kidnapping.
According to court documents, at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Independence Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the city’s Comfort Inn & Suites location on Swan Lake Boulevard.
When they arrived on the scene, officers were informed by the hotel’s staff that the female victim “came down to the front desk, asking for help” and “appeared to be distraught,” the court documents indicate. Shortly afterward, 42-year-old Matthew David Milligan, a resident of Vinton, also came to the hotel’s desk, inquiring as to the woman’s whereabouts. When asked by hotel staff if things were going well, Milligan, as he led the woman back to their upstairs room, responded by saying, “We are about to find out,” according to court records.
The officers, meanwhile, concerned about the woman’s well-being, were led by hotel staff to Milligan’s room, where, “while standing in the hallway outside the room, the victim could be heard saying ‘get off of me, let me go.’ Hotel staff opened the door at officers’ direction for the victim’s safety, and officers made entry into the room.”
Once inside, officers identified that the woman “appeared to be bleeding from the head while running towards the door.” After the police entered the room, meanwhile, Milligan “ran to the bed and covered himself up in an attempt to hide from officers,” the documents explain.
Milligan was subsequently detained by Independence Police, while the victim received treatment from medical personnel. During her treatment, according to a criminal complaint, the woman spoke with law enforcement, indicating that Milligan had punched her in the face, also stating that he “choked her while dragging her up to the room.”
“She gets violent, and I can only contain so much, you can only put your hands on them and tell them so much and then you got to tell them guidance,” Milligan then told Police, according to the court documents. “I told her she needs to seek help and I grabbed her,” Milligan added.
Milligan was taken into custody and charged with first degree kidnapping in addition to domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, both of which are felonies. Milligan was transported to the Buchanan County Jail, where his bail was set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.
Following his arrest, Milligan was also charged with the unlawful use of license or non-operators ID card, as well as for violation of a no contact/protective order and for disorderly conduct – fighting/violent behavior.