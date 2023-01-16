Following an investigation spanning several months, an eastern Iowa man is now facing a number of new charges, including homicide, related to a September crash in Chickasaw County that resulted in the death of his 18-year-old passenger.
In the September incident, a Chickasaw County Deputy Sheriff attempted a traffic stop in the 2800 Block of U.S. Highway 63 in Chickasaw County when the driver, Curtis Williams, 38, ignored the Deputy’s visual and audible signals for Williams to stop his vehicle. At that point, a pursuit began, which reached speeds in excess of 105 mph. During the chase, Williams lost control and rolled into a ditch, injuring Williams and killing a passenger in the vehicle.
According to a press release last Friday, the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, following its investigation, issued arrest warrants for Williams on Jan. 3, 2023 on a range of charges including homicide by vehicle-while operating under the influence, eluding-while operating under the influence, operating while under the influence, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, operating a non-registered vehicle, improper rear lamps, failure to maintain control, and speeding 21 or over in a 55 mph zone.
Williams, who was already in custody after being captured on a Fayette County warrant last December in Kensett, is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail, where he was served the recent warrants. He made his initial appearance facing the new charges on Jan. 4 and is being held on a $32,000 cash-only bond, the press release indicated.
Assisting the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation following the Sept. 26 crash were numerous agencies including the Iowa State Patrol Traffic Investigator, Iowa DCI Criminalistics Laboratory, the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner, the Chickasaw County Attorney’s Office, the New Hampton Police and Fire Departments, the Chickasaw County Medical Examiner, the Chickasaw County EMA, and the Fredericksburg Fire Department.