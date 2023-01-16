Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Williams

 Courtesy the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office

Following an investigation spanning several months, an eastern Iowa man is now facing a number of new charges, including homicide, related to a September crash in Chickasaw County that resulted in the death of his 18-year-old passenger.

In the September incident, a Chickasaw County Deputy Sheriff attempted a traffic stop in the 2800 Block of U.S. Highway 63 in Chickasaw County when the driver, Curtis Williams, 38, ignored the Deputy’s visual and audible signals for Williams to stop his vehicle. At that point, a pursuit began, which reached speeds in excess of 105 mph. During the chase, Williams lost control and rolled into a ditch, injuring Williams and killing a passenger in the vehicle.

