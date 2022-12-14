An equipment loading accident shortly before noon Monday in Chickasaw County near Lawler has claimed the life of a Minnesota man.
The Iowa State Patrol Post 8 reported Joseph Alan Gathje, 21, of Lanesboro, Minnesota, was loading a tracked vehicle onto a semi-flatbed of Highline Construction, Inc., of Paynesville, Minnesota, at 11:55 a.m. Monday. The vehicle rolled off the trailer and into the ditch, pinning Gathje, who died at the scene. The accident happened at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160th Street, rural Lawler and remains under investigation by the State Patrol.