An accident involving a tractor and a semi-truck southeast of Independence Tuesday evening resulted in serious damage to both vehicles as well as the hospitalization of the tractor’s driver.
According to a press release, at approximately 7:05 p.m., multiple agencies, including the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Rescue, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Troy Mills Fire, Walker Fire and Center Point Ambulance, responded to reports of an accident which had taken place at Troy Mills Road and Rundell Road in northern Linn County.
Upon their arrival, responders identified that a tractor operated by 44-year-old Charles Bach of Coggon, who, at the time, was “pulling an implement,” the release explained, was driving southbound on Troy Mills Road north of Rundell Road when his tractor was rear-ended by a semi driven by 56-year-old Walter Grabau of Central City.
Following the impact, “the tractor and implement rolled, landing on its top in the roadway,” the release stated, while Grabau’s “semi crossed the northbound lane of traffic and came to rest in the east ditch.”
As a result of the crash, Bach was taken by Center Point Ambulance to a local hospital for what authorities believe are non-life-threatening injuries. Grabau, meanwhile, who was cited by law enforcement for use of an electronic communications device while driving as well as for following too closely, was uninjured in the accident.
A Linn County Sheriff’s Office social media post accompanying the press release, meanwhile, indicated that Grabau was “cited for texting and driving.”