A rural Oelwein man is recovering in the University of Iowa Hospitals burn unit after an explosion and fire ravaged his mobile home last month.
The Oelwein Fire Department was called out at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, to 5594 Neon Rd., northeast of Oelwein, where an explosion and fire was reported. Thomas Anderson, 46, lived in the mobile home located on his younger brother Mark’s farm. His brother came running when he heard the explosion and met Thomas, who had jumped out of the trailer, in the yard. The two entered the burning structure to save Thomas’ three dogs, a Labrador retriever, a Labrador puppy and a small adult mixed breed.
The brothers were able to get the two adult dogs out but couldn’t locate the puppy and the heat became too intense, so they had to get out. The puppy did make it out of the fire and rolled in some standing water but was too severely injured to be saved.
As the two men walked up the hill to Mark’s house, he turned to look at his brother and could see the burned skin starting to fall away from his body.
Thomas had suffered extensive second- and third-degree burns over 61 percent of his body — arms, legs, stomach and face. He was transported by MercyOne ambulance to Oelwein MercyOne Hospital and transferred by air ambulance to University Hospitals in Iowa City, where he continues to undergo treatment after four or five surgeries and is making good progress, according to his mother Darlene. He is hoping to be moved to St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids for rehabilitation soon.
Oelwein Fire Chief Jim Tuecke reported Maynard Fire Department was called in to assist with water and manpower at the scene. The mobile home and its contents were a total loss. Chief Tuecke said the cause of the fire is under investigation by his department and the State Fire Marshal’s office.
A Thomas Anderson recovery account has been established at Veridian Credit Union in Oelwein.