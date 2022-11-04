Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Mobile home charred remains

The mobile home of Thomas Anderson is unrecognizable and the contents charred beyond recovery after an explosion and fire swept through the structure on Oct. 7. Anderson is recovering from serious burns in the UIHC burn unit, Iowa City.

 Photo courtesy of Anderson family

A rural Oelwein man is recovering in the University of Iowa Hospitals burn unit after an explosion and fire ravaged his mobile home last month.

The Oelwein Fire Department was called out at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, to 5594 Neon Rd., northeast of Oelwein, where an explosion and fire was reported. Thomas Anderson, 46, lived in the mobile home located on his younger brother Mark’s farm. His brother came running when he heard the explosion and met Thomas, who had jumped out of the trailer, in the yard. The two entered the burning structure to save Thomas’ three dogs, a Labrador retriever, a Labrador puppy and a small adult mixed breed.

Trending Food Videos