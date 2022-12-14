The man brandishing a gun near the University of Iowa campus Monday afternoon is facing a number of charges following his arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, Carldale Hunter, 33, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, domestic abuse while displaying a weapon, and going armed with intent, as well as both second-degree kidnapping and child endangerment, according to KWWL.
On Monday afternoon, officers received a report that Hunter had taken a woman to a bus station at 170 E. Court Street against her will. When police arrived, Hunter took out a gun and held it against the woman’s neck, subsequently using her to shield himself from police and threatening to kill her. While holding her at gunpoint, Hunter took the woman to the Court Street Parking Ramp, where the pursuing officers cornered him.
In relaying the details of the event, a report posted by Iowa City on icgov.org stated, “responding officers encountered a man, woman, and children inside the bus depot. Upon seeing the officers, the man made threatening comments and fled with the woman into the parking ramp. Iowa City Police followed the man and woman into the ramp and attempted to establish communication with the man, who appeared to be armed and continued to make threatening comments.”
At that point, police began to negotiate with Hunter, who continued threatening to kill the woman. However, Hunter eventually released her, and proceeded to shoot himself with his .380 caliber pistol.
Following the shooting, “aid was immediately rendered at the scene and the man was taken via ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. The man is in stable condition and no other injuries were reported,” according to icgov.org.
In another report, the Daily Iowan described an audio recording from near the parking garage during the incident which includes the voice of a man shouting “She’s free to go, I’m going to kill myself,” followed by a gunshot.
The Daily Iowan also reported that, according to an affidavit, the woman involved was Hunter’s wife, and he planned to take her to Chicago against her will.
Tuesday, Hunter was released from the hospital and placed in the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
At the scene, Iowa City Police received assistance from the Iowa City Fire Department, Johnson County Ambulance, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, University of Iowa Department of Public Safety, and both the Coralville and University Heights Police Departments.
The incident remains under investigation.