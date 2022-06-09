Virginia native Kim Hollon’s path to directing the Readlyn Community Library had a few beginning points.
In January when she saw an ad in the Oelwein Shopper. Hollon recently moved to Oelwein from Virginia with her spouse to be closer to his dad.
In February when she picked up in person where former director Patrick Brodigan left off to begin his new chapter.
But an earlier beginning point was in her first adult job. She started her career in a public library in a town of 30,000, where she worked for more than a decade, serving as a children’s librarian.
“It was very sad to leave it,” Hollon said. “A lot of my program budget was being cut so I decided it was time to move on.”
She went into the corporate world where the bulk of her experience was in executive-level management. It gave her a background that she said serves her in the director role.
“When I moved out here and I saw they were recruiting, I couldn’t pass it up,” Hollon said.
Hollon has also worked with nonprofits, such as the Children’s Museum of Richmond, and written for a lifestyle publication in Virginia, covering festivals, book reviews and food and drink-related interests. Just before moving to Iowa, she managed a busy, four-doctor veterinary practice.
CIRCULATION
On a busy Tuesday, Hollon was trying to determine the best use of space to give the library the extra room to update the nonfiction collections for youth and adults. As a means to scientifically sort through the collection, she is looking at how often books have been checked out — a circulation audit.
This has led her to highlight “some great books that have never been checked out.”
“We have a lot more need than we have funding,” she said.
Digital borrowing is a single solution about which Hollon stands ready to educate patrons. It will remedy a trio of issues, gaps in the in-house collection, gaps in interlibrary loan materials, and space constraints.
“I’ve had several people come in and request books that I cannot get through interlibrary loan,” Hollon said.
The Readlyn library offers digital or e-book borrowing services. Bridges works through the state library association. Hoopla serves people in the community.
“If you live in Iowa you can use (Bridges), so our folks who live out of town can still access that,” Hollon said.
“If you can’t get out or you’re nervous about getting out, it’s a great alternative to have,” Hollon said of the digital collections.
Residents of other towns may also check out paperback books at the Readlyn library, she said.
SUMMER READING
There are four programs left in the summer reading program.
“Really what we want is for kids to read when they’re not in school,” Hollon said.
Events are open to children who did not register at the beginning. Call the library ahead of the event to aid planning, 319-279-3432.
Activities include:
Monday, June 13 at 2 p.m. — Pirate Eye-patches and Parrot Craft
Wednesday, June 15 at 2 p.m. — Mario Kart Tournament
Monday, June 20 at 2 p.m. — Bremer County Conservation will share wildlife.
Friday, June 24 at 2 p.m. — Make huge bubbles with the Absolute Science Big Bang Bubbles Show.
“We’ve had some really interesting programs for kids,” Hollon said. “My goal in the coming year is to have some kind of activities and expand our programming; it really depends on staffing.”
STAFFING NEEDS
The library is looking for an assistant librarian three days a week and could use more volunteers. They have one volunteer.
“If I could get a couple of volunteers to help with kids’ programming,” Hollon said. “It’s a logistics thing, I can’t be in two places at once. Really they have to be present. Everything else is done.”
Brodigan, the former director, has been a gracious resource for her.
“I text him all the time,” Hollon said. “Patrick cares about this community and he’s happy to be on call for me.”
SUPPORTING READERS
At the time of a spring interview, the Iowa legislature was hearing from constituents on a potential book ban based on the premise of obscenity. It wasn’t the first — Hollon remembers book ban attempts from her childhood — and it likely won’t be the last.
If there were specific materials a parent didn’t want their child reading, she said they could request that.
“We are not in a position to ever tell anyone what their kids are reading,” she said.
“There’s a lot of kids I think in every community who may not be supported,” Hollon said. “If we can provide any kind of reading material to make that child feel better, then we want to do that.”
EVENTS
Other upcoming events:
Friday, June 10
Linda McCann — 11 a.m. to noon. Hear about her book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa” over coffee and donuts. McCann will have copies of her books available for purchase.
Monday, June 13
Novel Knitters, 6-7 p.m., Knitting program held every Monday. (Just knitting.)
Friday, June 17
Bremer County Health Department Foot Clinic — 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. An appointment is required, no walk-ins. Call Bremer County Health. It is usually held the third Thursday monthly but was moved this time owing to availability.
Monday, June 20
Novel Knitters, 6-7 p.m.