Activity in and around Fayette County during the past year has kept the Board of Supervisors in near constant motion. But, in the interest of brevity, I’ll highlight just a few of the many accomplishments by county departments and/or employees.
For starters, 100,000 tons of asphalt was laid down on 30 miles of county roadways. That topped the figure of 26 miles having been re-surfaced in 2021. Several other county asphalt roads were ‘prepped’ for future roadwork as culverts were repaired or replaced, shoulders were widened and, in some cases, additional right-of-way was purchased.
Thanks to the work of the secondary roads office staff, a federal Safe Streets 4 All grant of $10.3 million was awarded to Fayette County for future road improvements. The award to our rural county in Iowa even made headlines in The Washington Post!
In the last couple of weeks, we learned that another $1.3 million safety grant was awarded to Fayette County for future shoulder/safety improvements.
Unless you have been in the courthouse in West Union to do business since the first of the year, you may not be aware the county contracted with Schumacher Elevator of Denver to renovate the elevator there at an estimated cost of $285,000. The motor was original to the building – dating it to 1924.
Over a period of six to eight weeks, the work included installation of a hydraulic system that now provides service to four floors (including the attic), plus the basement. Costs are expected to drop by 50% on the maintenance contract paid monthly. In addition, there is now two-way audio/visual communication in case of an emergency, for anyone with hearing and/or speech impairment.
In addition, the Fayette County Community Foundation has completed its deliberations, and an award ceremony is set for March 29 in Waucoma. An approximate $140,000 will benefit numerous entities in the county. Award notifications should be soon or may have gone out by the time of this publication.
Last year, Travel Iowa (Iowa’s Tourism arm under the Iowa Economic Development Authority umbrella) “changed peoples’ perspective of Iowa from a flyover to a fly through state” through the Soul of Iowa campaign: https://www.soulofiowa.com/.
This year, 25 ‘communities’ were invited to be featured in Soul of Iowa 2.0. Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism applied to feature the entire county (select priority sites to be determined) and was selected for Soul of Iowa.
According to Economic Development Director Mallory Hanson, this sequel campaign will build on the success of the original promotion and will feature communities with itinerary content, drone fly-throughs and photography. These assets will be used in social media campaigns, influencer storytelling, digital advertising, website extensions and more.
There is no cost for the creation and production of the assets and marketing. Fayette County’s assets will include visual content (photo and/or video), influencer storytelling, and social campaigns. The promotion will air in late 2023.
And just recently, Fayette County Conservation Director Rod Marlatt joined Fayette County Economic Development Director Hanson in promoting Fayette County’s bountiful recreational opportunities at “Canoecopia” – the world’s largest indoor canoe/kayak event, held in Madison, Wis. Representing the Turkey River Recreational Corridor, Rod and Mallory met with recreational enthusiasts from across the U.S., handing out water trail maps and TRRC stickers.
These are just a few of the activities and achievements Fayette County can be proud of in the past year. Discussion is ongoing for a number of other projects that are still in the works, but which should see fruition in 2023. Stay tuned!