As a Hazleton Township taxpayer, I am concerned and wondering if anyone else knows what is going on in our Township.
Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, 2022, I woke up to a flyer in my front door informing me of a meeting of the Township that night at the Hazleton Legion at 6:30 p.m. This is the first time I have ever received a flyer about a Township meeting, so I decided to attend.
When I arrived, there was a small group of people in the audience and, up front at a table, two trustees, Anthony Schuler and Lonnie Brewer, and their Secretary Sandra Hemmingsen. During the meeting, I learned that there is another trustee, Gary Blake, who wasn’t there, though I am unsure why.
The meeting started right at 6:30 p.m. with the reading of the last two meetings’ minutes. Now, again, this flyer in my door Tuesday morning was the first time I have ever heard about a Township Trustee meeting, so when they started reading off these minutes, I was confused. They continued on with the meeting and what was on the agenda, which brought up questions which were shut down, as people were told no questions could be asked until the end of the meeting. This was the first red flag!
I have been to several different city meetings and was amazed how the meeting was run. These two trustees, Schuler and Brewer, bulldozed through the meeting and approved what they were there for with no concern for the people and the questions in the audience. When we were able to ask questions, very, very few of them were answered, if any at all.
If they didn’t like the question or, in most cases, didn’t know the answer, they just said ‘next question.’
At one time, a question was asked about something they approved and neither Schuler or Brewer could answer, and turned to Mayor Darin Hayzlett, who was in the audience, to get the answer. This was the second red flag!
During the meeting, one of the trustees made the comment that they had read over the agreement, and he was very familiar with it, and the other trustee said he was kind of familiar with it and had looked over it a little bit.
This is the agreement that they were signing in the Township’s best interest?
According to Schuler and Brewer, this is an agreement the City of Hazleton has been after them to sign for several months and if they didn’t sign it then we as the Township wouldn’t have fire covered. I don’t know about the rest of my neighbors, but when someone says we have to sign this agreement or else, that makes the hair on the back of my neck go up. This was the third red flag!
Imagine receiving the notice the night an agreement is to be voted in, and no questions and concerns can be talked about before the decision is made! At one point, Mr. Schuler even asked an audience member if they had a chance to read the agreement. How would we get a chance to read an agreement if we didn’t know about it?
If this is true and the agreement has been in the works for several months and decisions needed to be made that will affect my taxes, why is this the first time I am hearing about this?
Mr. Schuler said if taxes go up it should be around $5, but as the meeting was ending Secretary Hemmingsen made the comment that our taxes will most likely triple and both Schuler and Brewer seemed surprised. This was the fourth red flag!
I understand by law that meetings must be posted 24 hours beforehand. I understand the normal posting location is the post office in Hazleton, so, congratulations, you fulfilled your law requirements, but really?
I heard several times during the meeting that both Schuler and Brewer are here looking out for us, but during the night, didn’t see or hear that. There should have been several meetings about this agreement, and questions and concerns should have been answered prior to voting the agreement in; it should have been put out for us to review. Most agreements have several readings before they are voted in when it impacts the public like this agreement has the capability to do.
Mr. Schuler and Mr. Brewer, if you are truly looking out for the township you are servicing, you might want to relisten to that meeting and reread the minutes because there is so much more that can be said that was wrong that night.
Township citizens, put your ear down to the ground and talk to your neighbors and see if you can figure out what is going on because this came way too fast and under cover.
Several concerned Hazleton Township citizens