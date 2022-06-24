The U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling overturning Roe v. Wade puts the abortion issue firmly in the hands of state legislatures.
Iowa House District 64 Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia, District 56 Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, and redrawn-District 63 Candidate Tim Lecander, D-Decorah, responded to questions about the issue from the Oelwein Daily Register on Friday.
The question posed to local lawmakers was, “If Iowa creates a measure to ban abortions in the state, how would you vote and what are your reasons for your decision?”
Osmundson responded by text, “I will work to ban abortion in Iowa because the Constitution does not make a reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”
Ingels responded in a phone call from a field on his farm, “I would have a hard time supporting a total ban on abortion in Iowa. My reason is because extenuating circumstances often exist that should be looked at when an individual is considering an abortion.”
Ingels says a quick decision on such an impactful issue would not be wise.
“I think Iowa Legislature has to have a meaningful conversation about how the government should look at this piece of legislation. It needs to have more thought put into this issue.”
Lecander responded in an email, “I do not support an abortion ban. A woman’s right to bodily autonomy is of utmost importance. I am alarmed that a constitutional right is no longer available. I feel we are at the start of a trend going backwards, reversing one hundred years in women’s rights (to) when women had no right to vote, no right to sports, and other rights.
“I hope that Gov. Reynolds does not feel compelled to call a special session of the Iowa Legislature to completely ban abortion in Iowa. We are having elections in a few months, and this would be best addressed at the next General Assembly,” Lecander concluded.
Current District 55 Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, whom Lecander is challenging in the new District 63; and the redrawn-House District 67 candidates, State Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, and Terry McGovern, D-Earlville, did not immediately respond to Daily Register requests for comment.
In the contest for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional seat, Republican incumbent Rep. Ashley Hinson and Democratic challenger State Sen. Liz Mathis issued polar opposite statements.
“This decision will save countless lives,” Hinson said. “In Congress, I will continue to champion pro-life policies and work to support expecting mothers and their babies.”
Mathis said: “Today is a very dark day for women across the United States of America. The Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade takes away a Constitutional right for the first time in our country’s history and reverses 50 years of precedent for women to have a safe, legal abortion — women will die because of this extreme ruling.
“Rep. Ashley Hinson is currently backing legislation to criminalize all abortions and the doctors who perform them, even in cases of rape, incest, and when the life of the mother is at risk. In Congress, I’ll fight to restore the right to an abortion for Iowa women,” Mathis said.