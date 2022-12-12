Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

First visit with Santa

Visitors at the 30th Oelwein Historical Musem Christmas Open House on Dec. 3, included the Lyon family from Oelwein, Peter, Kelly and little Evelyn, who had her first visit with Santa in his old-fashioned sleigh.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

The Oelwein Area Historical Society celebrated its 30th annual Christmas Open House Dec. 3 and 4, 2022. What a lot of memories these years have brought to mind — longtime regular guests, the number of musicians who have entertained, decorations made for the entrance tree by the second graders.

How I wish I had a count of the number of ornaments taken from the Friendship Tree, all of these 30 years. We are very grateful for these good memories.

Tags

Trending Food Videos