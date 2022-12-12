The Oelwein Area Historical Society celebrated its 30th annual Christmas Open House Dec. 3 and 4, 2022. What a lot of memories these years have brought to mind — longtime regular guests, the number of musicians who have entertained, decorations made for the entrance tree by the second graders.
How I wish I had a count of the number of ornaments taken from the Friendship Tree, all of these 30 years. We are very grateful for these good memories.
Now, looking at just the most recent celebration, we want to thank: SANTA — it wouldn’t be the same without you!
A special thank you to Fareway, Hy-Vee, Buds ‘n Blossoms, and Flowers On Main for donating door prizes and goodies for Santa’s sleigh and the refreshment table. We appreciate this so very much.
Our thanks to the bakers, as well as the servers, Garland and Susie, for the refreshment table. And a special thanks to Gordon Kelly for a first — homemade ice cream. It was a hit, to be sure.
To our craft ladies, Josie, Dee, Virginia and Donna, who took charge of the giant snowflakes and the little gnomes. You did a great job. Hope I didn’t miss anyone.
Thank you, Duane, for a fine job as greeter; and to Donna and Iva for watching over the Friendship Tree.
Once again, it was a joy to hear music coming from the “Parlor.” Thank you John Hofmeyer III and Deb Kunkle. You never disappoint!
Thanks, too, to anyone who had a hand in setting things up and cleaning up, as well. That’s always a must. We appreciate you!
Thank you John Block for bringing your train and setting it up in the railroad area. We appreciate it.
For everyone who left donations, purchased Christmas items and gift shoppe items — it is a blessing. Monies received always help maintain the operation of the Museum. We appreciate your generosity!
And now to the Door Prize Winners: Isabelle Gearhart, Julie Lund, Jonathan Ohl, Jim Byerly, Karen Miller, Dan Ohl, Rachel Rahe, and Lenore Ohl.
Scavenger Hunt winner was Eric Stanek.
Congratulations to one and all!
As this year draws to a close, may we wish you a Blessed Christmas and a wonderful New Year.