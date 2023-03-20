Food insecurity and social isolation in older individuals is a serious problem that plagues Oelwein and other com-munities across the nation.
While the nation’s senior population continues to grow, it is outpacing resources available to serve those who are vulnerable, putting health and well-being in jeopardy, according to a report from Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A).
“Portable meals programs like NEI3A’s home-delivered meals, effectively address aging challenges by promoting health and improving the quality of life for at-risk seniors,” says Missy Anders, NEI3A Aging Specialist-Nutrition III. “Through these programs, we have the opportunity to keep seniors healthy and independent at home, where they want to be, and save billions in tax dollars by keeping them out of more costly healthcare alternatives.”
Working with dedicated volunteers, local restaurants, and vendors, NEI3A delivers approximately 700 meals to old-er Iowans each day. Approximately 30 percent of the individuals at age 65 and older are living alone in the NEI3A service area, and many are at risk of social isolation.
The volunteers deliver more than just a nutritious meal; they also provide a lifeline and connection to the communi-ty, which are sometimes all it takes to help them remain independent.
Each March, NEI3A participates in the March for Meals program, working with local elected officials and communi-ty members to help bring awareness to the home-delivered meal program and the need for volunteers to help with these deliveries.
Recently, Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore was among those volunteering in the March for Meals program. He encour-ages others to step up and give a day or two each week to this important effort.
The Oelwein Senior Dining Center is located in the VFW Post 1725, at 120 N. Frederick Ave. (the old Casey’s location) across from the Masonic Lodge and Veterans Park. The center is open at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, for morning coffee and conversation. A hot lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and all area seniors are welcome to attend. To reserve a meal, persons can call the previous serving day by 9:30 a.m., 319-239-8019.
Anders said the Oelwein Senior Dining Center is in desperate need of volunteers to help run the center for a few hours each day they are open. Anyone who would like to assist can contact Anders at 319-334-7011 or toll-free: 800-779-8707.