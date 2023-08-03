Aug. 2, 2023
WINTHROP — Margaret A. Hogan, 91, of Winthrop died peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Winthrop.
Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Patrick Church Hall in Winthrop. A parish scripture service will be 7 p.m. Monday at the church hall.
Interment will be at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Winthrop.