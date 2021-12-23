March 25, 1932 — Dec. 21, 2021
OELWEIN — Marian G. Versluis, 89, of Oelwein, died Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021, at Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein.
Per Marian’s wishes, there will be no public services.
Private family services will be held with the Rev. Philip Rownd officiating. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Memorials may be directed to Stanley Union Church.
Memorials and condolences may be mailed to: Laurie Azeltine, 3433 Lennon Lane, Marion, Iowa 52302 or online condolences may be placed on the funeral home website.
The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Marian Grace Versluis was born March 25, 1932, in Stanley, the daughter of Emil Joseph and Mary Rose (Brinacombe) Versluis. In 1951, she graduated from Stanley High School. Marian enjoyed life on the family farm east of Oelwein. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and her faith allowed her to face years of difficulty and hardship. She was a lifelong member of Stanley Union Church, the source of many of her long-lasting friendships. Marian moved to Oelwein in 1990 and spent her last seven years at Oelwein Health Care Center.
Marian is survived by her sister: Helen Edwards of Rockford, Illinois; two nieces: Laurie Azeltine of Marion and Maribeth Speckman of Rockford, Illinois; nephew: Dan Edwards of Rochester, Minnesota; along with a great niece and several great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers: Floyd Versluis and Franklin Versluis.
Marian’s family wishes to thank the staff at Oelwein Health Care Center for the years of compassionate and devoted care, as well as the many visits made by Stanley Union Church members and pastors.