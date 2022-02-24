Aug. 6, 1927 — Feb. 19, 2022
SHELLSBURG — Marie L. Storey, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab in Vinton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with Pastor Philip Borleske officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg.
Marie was born on Aug. 6, 1927 near Oran, the daughter of Herman and Matilda (Plutz) Bathke. She graduated from Oran High School.
On June 11, 1949, she was united in marriage to Raymond Krueger in Oelwein. Following Raymond’s death, she married Charles F. Storey on Aug. 15, 1985. Marie worked as an assembler at Square-D in Cedar Rapids for 35 years.
She was an active member of Grace Trinity Church in Shellsburg, where she attended bible study and participated in the lady’s circles of the church. Marie enjoyed crafts as well as knitting and crocheting. She corresponded with her pen-pal Eileen in Kent, England for over 30 years. Marie loved polka music and enjoyed dancing, traveling, attending flea markets and camping with Charles.
She is survived by her sons, Alan (Sandy) Krueger of Center Point, Ricky (Dawn) Krueger of Garrison; six grandchildren, Tina (Dennis) Eden, Holly Krueger, Heather (Herman) Hernandez, Heidi (Arturo) Suarez, Jennifer (Jim) Petrick, Tony (Kaitlin) Krueger; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Raymond and Charles; son Terry Dean Krueger; two grandsons, Raymond Barlow, and Tye Sanders; her brother, Lawrence Bathke; and her sister, Loretta Warnke.
The family would like to thank the staff at Virginia Gay Hospital, VGH Nursing and Rehab and Hospice Compassus for the wonderful care Marie received.
Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com