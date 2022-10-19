Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

221020_ol_obit_rummel_paid-img

Rummel

STRAWBERRY POINT — Marilyn J. Rummel, 87, of Maynard, Iowa, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home in Strawberry Point.

Memorial Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein with Chaplain Patrick Malanaphy officiating.

Tags

Trending Food Videos