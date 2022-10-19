STRAWBERRY POINT — Marilyn J. Rummel, 87, of Maynard, Iowa, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 19, 2022, at the Strawberry Point Lutheran Home in Strawberry Point.
Memorial Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein with Chaplain Patrick Malanaphy officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Marilyn Jean Sherman was born July 2, 1935, at Maynard, the daughter of Howard Perry and Opal Alice (Wittenberg) Sherman. She attended school at Maynard. On August 16, 1952, she was united in marriage to LeRoy Donald Rummel at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard. Marilyn was a devoted homemaker and for a short time was employed at West Central School as a custodian. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard. Marilyn enjoyed fishing, painting, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her five children: Jackie (Tom) Konard of Ottumwa, Allen Rummel of Bluff City Tennessee, Steve (Brenda) Rummel of Grimes, Don Rummel of Maynard and Chad Rummel of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Joyce Sherman of Maynard; brother-in-law: Raymond (Joyce) Rummel of Maynard; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband LeRoy on Oct. 10, 2019; and brother: Wayne Sherman.