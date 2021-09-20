The identity of a man who died in a one-vehicle motorcycle accident Saturday in Clayton County has been released.
Barry R Woodson, 62, of Marion, was northbound Saturday through a right-hand curve when he lost control of the 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving and entered the west ditch, near Great River Road And Pleasant Avenue, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The motorcycle continued down into the ditch and the operator’s head and neck area was struck by an overhead tree branch causing fatal injuries.
The accident time is listed as about 12:30 p.m.
Woodson was transported to Tuecke Funeral Home.
Assisting agencies were Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Guttenburg Police Department, Holy Cross EMS and Tegler’s Towing.