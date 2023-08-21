Editor’s note: this is the first in a two-part series on the Oelwein Area Historical Society’s recent Heritage Days Flea Market.
On a warm, beautiful summer weekend, the Oelwein Area Historical Society Museum held its annual Heritage Days Flea Market last Saturday and Sunday, an important happening not only for the museum but one that also helps to highlight the community and its past, explained Historical Society president Dave Moore.
“We started it for a fundraiser,” Moore described, in detailing the market’s origins. “We’ve had as many as 35 or 40 vendors. And we’ve been doing this for 21 years now. It’s one of those things that depends on the weather and what else is going on. We are down to 10 or 12 vendors as opposed to 22 or 23 last year.”
The choice to hold a flea market, specifically, made sense, he noted, back when the event was in its infancy, though the enthusiasm locally about such has seemed to wane over the succeeding years.
“At that time, there was a lot of interest in flea markets and a lot of people were going all over to different towns for flea markets, and we decided we might as well try it once, and it went real well the first few years. Then, we had a couple rainouts and storms, but we keep plugging along. (We) prepare a meal, and we have free tours, so it gives an opportunity for people to see the museum and see what we are doing and what we are about.”
All the proceeds from the event’s food stand and its bake sale go directly into the museum’s coffers, providing some much-needed revenue for the organization.
“We are kind of hurting right now,” Moore acknowledged.
While still significant, the number of vendors at this year’s event also diminished relative to recent years, Moore reiterated, the reasons for which are varied.
“There’s a big one in Waterloo, and that’s open this weekend,” he explained, in reference to another similar market being held concurrently in the region. “Then there’s two or three of the vendors who have gotten too old to set up, and then we have the younger people that don’t want to set up.
“It takes time and effort to come out and set it up,” he continued, regarding the latter consideration, “and then you pack it all up and haul it back home, and a lot of them just don’t want to mess with it. In fact, a lot of stuff, they give the Museum once or twice a year for us to sell at a garage sale for a fundraiser, too. It’s not a losing battle any way you look at it.”
As a group, the vendors who did attend this year’s market—which included those from “Lamont, Calmar, Waterloo, of course Oelwein, Fayette, (and) Maynard, so it’s kind of from around the community,” Moore noted—offered a wide array of one-of-a-kind, specialty, collectable and other goods that captured the attention of many who attended.