U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst defended her vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act in a press call Monday, saying that the legislation protects religious freedoms while keeping the “status quo” on same-sex marriage.

Six Iowa Republican county parties voted to censure the Republican senator for her vote in favor of the marriage equality legislation, which was approved by a bipartisan majority in both chambers of U.S. Congress in recent weeks.

