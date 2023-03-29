Editor’s note: this is the first in a two-part series on the advancements made at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office over the past year. Please be sure to pick up Friday’s edition of The Oelwein Daily Register for the conclusion of the story.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office continued its growth and focus on the future in 2022 under the visionary guidance of its long-time leader, Sheriff Marty Fisher.
The recent progress made at the Office’s campus, located at 220 N. Industrial Parkway in West Union, ranges from the cosmetic to the technological and beyond, as last year marked a milestone for the agency.
Completed in Oct. 2002, the building, itself, stands as a testament to Fisher’s penchant for looking ahead, as, two decades ago, the then-new County Sheriff was at the forefront in advocating for a much larger, more spacious law enforcement center than most thought reasonable.
“At our old facility, we could only hold 10 inmates,” Fisher explained. “Our daily population was around 14 or 15 at that time, so we were actually transporting prisoners out.”
That would soon change, however.
While others felt in 2002 that 22 beds in any new jail would be sufficient, Fisher disagreed. “I pushed for 47 beds, because the way things were going, according to my studies, was that, within twenty years, we would have probably a daily population of 30 inmates of our own.”
On that count, Fisher’s projection was prescient, accuracy which, in hindsight, surprised him.
“It was hard to envision that, even for myself,” he admitted. “Of course, its twenty years later, and that’s what we have, about 30 of our own inmates.”
During the intervening years, however, Fisher was proactive in using the resources available to him in the best interest of the county’s residents and law enforcement.
“I said, with the empty beds, because there is an overflowing of inmates throughout the state, I will house other people’s inmates, and the revenues from that will help offset budget expenditures,” he explained.
By doing just that, when the final payment on the new building was made in 2013, the West Union facility had brought in through the housing initiative more than $5 million, which exceeded the entire cost of constructing the new building. Housing external inmates has continued in the years since, as well, and with equally impressive monetary results. “This year, in 2023, when the current fiscal year ends, we will have made another $5 million since that time, 2013,” Fisher said.
And should the need for more prison space than the facility’s current 47-bed capacity emerge, an existing outbuilding currently located behind the building, Sheriff Fisher indicated, could be removed and the jail expanded, as well.
The occasion of the facility’s twentieth birthday last year, however, as significant as it was, caused hardly a stir for Fisher and his staff, engrossed as they were in their vital duties.
“We’re just like anybody else,” he explained. “Daily operations, you get busy, like last year, in October was our twentieth year, and it just went by us. We didn’t even get to celebrate it.”
Though its stewards may not have held formal festivities, the anniversary did coincide with the facility receiving needed attention. For example, the front-facing exterior of the office building was given fresh paint, Sheriff Fisher noted, while, inside, the main hallways not only received their own new coat, but also updated laminate flooring.
2022 also concluded with a much-improved dispatch center, which underwent a significant facelift that included increasing the number of stations from the previous two to three, each boasting numerous screens and many other aspects reflective of their importance to the county and beyond. It is in the dispatch center where emergency 911 calls are received and routed to the appropriate agency. Ever the forward thinker, Fisher noted, as well, that, in the newly re-imagined dispatch space, “there is also room for a fourth (dispatch) station, if needed.”
The efforts to introduce technological improvements, however, went well beyond the needed upgrades recently added in the dispatch center.