Over three and a half decades after Tom Gardner began Gardner Architecture south of Strawberry Point, Martin Gardner Architecture P.C. moved shop on Sept. 1, 2021, to the historic Mealey building, in downtown Oelwein.
On Wednesday, members of Oelwein Chamber and Area Development and their guests packed the lobby at Suite 1 of 102 S. Frederick Ave. as Martin Gardner Architecture hosted Business after 5.
The firm has been providing architecture, design, master planning, needs assessment, creative placemaking and other consulting services in eastern Iowa since 1983, when Tom Gardner started Gardner Architecture on an acreage south of Strawberry Point near Backbone State Park.
As Gardner’s family and architecture practice grew in Northeast Iowa, he moved it from a small agricultural silage building to a renovated barn seven miles away. The barn’s first floor became the primary meeting space, and the upper loft beneath the exposed timbers housed workspaces.
Two and a half decades later in 2009, Tom passed away and Gardner Architecture merged with Martin Design of Marion to form Martin Gardner Architecture.
“It was important for the team to maintain a northern presence and continue to serve Gardner’s clients,” the company said in a Jan. 17 news release the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development sent in advance of Business After 5.
“Tom’s widow, Bev, graciously allowed MGA to continue to use the barn for another 12 years after Tom’s passing. While we loved the space and the character of the place, it recently became time for Martin Gardner Architecture to grow and branch out,” the company said.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard indicated the founder’s family requested the space back to welcome home a family member.
Travis Bushaw, an OCAD Board member, offered up the space that had been occupied by Cornerstone Real Estate before his wife’s Oelwein Family Pharmacy moved into the Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh Pharmacy a year earlier (September 2020).
“It made for an easy transition to move in to finish the space, especially since Travis was willing to renovate one of his other buildings to move into,” MGA President Kyle Martin told the Daily Register.
Howard said OCAD had done some business with Martin Gardner and showed representatives around town, and they made an agreement with Bushaw.
“They have this lovely space that they have revamped and have made it their new home,” Howard said.
“We are very happy to be working with them on the new Events Center, they’ve done some other work, helped with the OCAD building when we did that. They’ve had some projects with the city. So there’s a long history here with Oelwein, and we’re glad that they chose us. We’re here to congratulate them on their new home and being a part of Oelwein,” Howard said to applause.
Other local work pictured in the MGA front lobby includes the brick Oelwein Husky Concession Stand and refurbishments in the Oelwein High School Gym. They have also designed additions to the Fairbank Little Island Child Care Center and Fairbank Fire Station (pending funding) in the last few years.
“We narrowed down our search to Oelwein specifically,” Martin told the Daily Register. “We knew we wanted to be in the downtown because that fits our culture of Northeast Iowa communities.
“Our clientele of Northeast Iowa specifically tends to be centered around community development — such as fire stations, community centers, city halls, libraries, recreational, and historic preservation in general,” said Martin.
Martin said geographically Oelwein is “positioned in relation to where our employees live.
“Some of the things going on in Oelwein, it was an energy we were looking for, looking to the future. The city and chamber of commerce were instrumental, and they demonstrated that energy and plan for the future,” Martin said.
Kyle took over upon the 2017 retirement of his father, Dave Martin, who founded the Marion office in 1985.
“Dave and Tom, they interned together back in the ‘70s when they both got out of architecture school (ISU),” Martin said. “I believe they were a couple years apart but both interned at a firm in Waterloo, then started their separate practices.”
“Oelwein has been so welcoming, and we are excited to join the local business community,” MGA stated.
MGA NOW
Martin Gardner employs two full-time staff in Oelwein — Brian Stark of Fairbank, senior project manager and specifications specialist, and Mike Tucker of Strawberry Point, senior project manager and building, information and modeling (“BIM”) manager. Both Tucker and Stark have structural engineering training, Martin said. A few of the other employees, 10 total, will rotate through.
Their team has a wide-ranging portfolio of over 2,000 projects. They have artists, architects, landscape architects, interior designers, community planners, historic preservationists, graphic designers, drafts-people, and construction industry specialists to meet challenges in the fields of business, education, other public buildings, recreation, historic preservation, religious institutions and industry.
Recent MGA award-winning projects include:
• the Manchester Whitewater project, for which employee Michael Leclere won an AIA national award for emerging professionals in 2021 and
• the Winneshiek County Courthouse, which won the Preservation Iowa award, Preservation At Its Best, for the Best Public Project in 2020.