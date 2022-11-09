Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Nov. 9, 2022

Mary C. Ott, 83, of Oelwein died peacefully on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

