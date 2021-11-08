Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

BLAIRSTOWN — Mary Jane Fisher, who would have turned 87 on Nov. 18, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital on November 3, 2021 after a sudden illness with loving family surrounding her.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Blairstown with Fr. Craig Steimel as celebrant. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown. The visitation will also be held at the church from 4-7 p.m. on Monday.

