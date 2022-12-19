Given recent outbreaks of respiratory illnesses including RSV and a renewed surge of COVID 19, a number of area medical facilities have recently reinstated mask mandates for visitors and patients.
This includes Regional Medical Center in Manchester and Regional Family Health Clinics, which last Friday resumed universal masking.
Mercy Medical Center and MercyCare facilities in Cedar Rapids have also reinstituted their masking mandate. Under the policy, visitors, patient families, volunteers and staff are required to wear masks at all times while in Mercy facilities beginning Monday, Dec. 19.
MercyOne, meanwhile, explained in a statement that, based on recent updated CDC guidelines “for locations where health care services are delivered,” it has revised its own approach to reflect the latest guidance.
At all MercyOne locations, the statement said, “masking continues to be encouraged for everyone, including visitors or patients who are immunocompromised.” Further, “masking will be required for everyone visiting our facilities when the COVID-19 community transmission rate is high. This includes patients, visitors and our care teams. Masking also continues to be required for any of our colleagues taking care of immunocompromised patients or those who have COVID-19 symptoms.”
These tighter restrictions take effect just as a group of more than 20 governors, including Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, came together Monday to send a letter to President Joe Biden, encouraging him to end the nation’s COVID 19-related Federal Public Health Emergency (PHE), which was recently extended until January 11, 2023.
“We have come so far since the beginning of the pandemic—we now have the tools and information necessary to help protect Iowans from COVID-19.” Gov. Reynolds said, about her state and its people. “We have returned to life as normal and it is time the federal government’s policies reflected that.”
Though the current PHE runs only through early January, the President is expected to extend it again, until next April. Monday’s letter from Reynolds and her colleagues concedes the upcoming extension while also urging the White House to let it expire next spring, which would provide states several months to prepare for the end of the current PHE.
“It has been nearly three years since the federal government has declared a national emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter explained. “While the virus will be with us for some time, the emergency phase of the pandemic is behind us.”
“You recognized this yourself in a 60 Minutes interview in September,” the letter continued, “when you said, ‘The pandemic is over.’ Additionally, the United States Senate passed a bipartisan resolution, 61-37, to terminate the national emergency on November 15, 2022. We agree with both your statement and the Senate’s resolution – it is time we move on from the pandemic and get back to life as normal.”
In requesting the end of the official health emergency, the governors also emphasized the ways in which its continuation is detrimental to the individual states. “The PHE is negatively affecting states, primarily by artificially growing our population covered under Medicaid, regardless of whether individuals continue to be eligible under the program. Since the beginning of the pandemic, states have added 20 million individuals to the Medicaid rolls, an increase of 30 percent, and those numbers continue to climb as the PHE continues to be extended every 90 days.”
Among those joining Gov. Reynolds as signatories of the letter were Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Gov. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Gov. Mike Parson of Missouri and Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota.