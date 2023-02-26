There were no objections during a public hearing on the proposed maximum property tax dollars for FY2024 at the Feb. 13 Oelwein City Council meeting. None the less, City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger offered an explanation to make sure the Council members were clear on what was being put before them.
Mulfinger said the city will lose money this year from the general fund, even though it is taxing property owners at the same rate as last year. Part of the reason for the loss of funds is due to the city losing property valuation.
The state adopted legislation in 2021 that made changes to the property tax system that impacted city revenues. One of those changes is the phasing out of the state’s reimbursement to cities for property tax reductions, resulting from the rollback of commercial and industrial property. The state is also eliminating the multi-residential property class. In the past, the majority of this class of property was valued as commercial. It is now being rolled back to a residential valuation, which affects city coffers. These changes compounded with increased costs from inflation will further deplete the city’s general fund.
The Council approved the maximum property tax dollars for FY2024 will not exceed $2,480,480, which is approximately $100,000 more than the maximum property tax dollars requested for 2023. Mulfinger said the final rate will be lower than the proposed amount, and that a minor increase is needed to keep up with inflation, lower property values, and the state’s intervention in lowering property taxes.
The Council is ready to move forward with Phase 2 of the Plaza Park project. Members approved letting bids for the next project phase that adds amenities and depth to the downtown park attraction. Phase 2 adds restrooms, a concession stand, a play area, and festoon lighting, along with portable canopy units over seating areas and constructed pathways. Mulfinger told the Council he hopes the city receives competitive bids so that everything can be accomplished.
Councilman Matt Weber attended the recent Fayette County Emergency Management (EMA) Board meeting as a liaison for the city and reported that some of the Board’s budget line items don’t add up.
“Some (budget items) have enormous increases,” Weber told fellow Council members. In particular, Weber mentioned a 20 percent or more raise for the EMA director. Then in another place on the budget there was a reference to an additional 15 percent more. He expressed concern that some of the budget lines are higher than they need to be. He said he is still waiting on answers from the EMA director.
“There is a lot of misinformation and lack of understanding among the Board,” Weber said. “My questions to the Board were very direct because what they decide impacts the entire county. I think that is what my job is on that Board. It’s not beneficial for them to be making decision that are not beneficial to the county. I wish all communities (in the county) would ask more questions of this Board.”
In other action, the Council approved a couple’s request to purchase a city-owned lot for the purpose of building a new home. A public hearing on the measure was set for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 in City Hall.
The Council approved a resolution between the city and Fayette County on the 28E agreement for road maintenance.