The public hearing on the proposed maximum property tax levy for 2024 will lead off Oelwein City Council proceedings tonight at 6 o’clock.
As explained by City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger in his memo to the Council, the maximum tax levy notice is a state requirement to provide another notice to taxpayers that ensures they know what rate they are being taxed at in the community. Tonight’s public hearing will state the maximum rate that the city can leverage, and the Council can lower it as needed.
Mulfinger said the final rate will be lower than the proposed rate at tonight’s meeting. That final rate will be proposed after all budget meetings are concluded and the Council will approve it in March. Mulfinger said a minor increase will be needed this year to keep up with inflation, lower property values, and state’s intervention in lowering property taxes.
He explained the city will lose money this year from the general fund even though the taxing is at the same rate as last year. This is partially due to the city losing valuation.
The Council is expected to approve a resolution between the city and Fayette County on the 28E agreement for road maintenance along roads that are shared borders between the city and county. This document will reaffirm the city’s ability to work with the county and close roads as needed for repair or in case of emergency issues.
The Oelwein Odd Rods are making their annual requests for a car show July 1 on the north side of City Park, as well as closure of the 10 blocks of North and South Frederick the third Friday each month, May through September for the Friday Night Parking events. The car club events are great for the community and Council is expected to approve the requests.
An Oelwein couple has made an offer on a piece of property the city has owned more than four years, for the purpose of building a new home. Mulfinger is recommending the Council approve the sale of 815 Fourth Ave. S.W. as a new home will add value to the community and excellent improvement to the neighborhood. The Council will be required to set a public hearing to sell property owned by the city, before the sale can be final.
Reports from the City Parks Department and Public Library Director round out the meeting.
A work session will follow to discuss the city’s Capital Improvement Program and the budget.