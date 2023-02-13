Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The public hearing on the proposed maximum property tax levy for 2024 will lead off Oelwein City Council proceedings tonight at 6 o’clock.

As explained by City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger in his memo to the Council, the maximum tax levy notice is a state requirement to provide another notice to taxpayers that ensures they know what rate they are being taxed at in the community. Tonight’s public hearing will state the maximum rate that the city can leverage, and the Council can lower it as needed.

