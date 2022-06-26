Summer in northeast Iowa is hard to beat if you enjoy touring the side roads looking at the emerald fields of crops, the rolling hills and grazing cattle, occasional ponds, lots of wildlife and, of course, small town celebrations.
Area communities may be small on population, but they are certainly big on celebrating their existence and the people and businesses that make them memorable. Maynard Days were celebrated over the weekend and the town’s Community Club and volunteers carried out a great Hawaiian paradise theme from the Friday night recognitions and coronations, through the Saturday morning parade and afternoon events at the city park.
Highlights on Friday included a special recognition that the Community Club began last year – the Maynard Citizen(s) of the Year Award. Bob Howard, Community Club member, revealed this year’s honored 2022 Citizens of the Year Lon and Joyce Gadow.
The Gadows are the third generation to call Maynard home, according to their daughter Wendy. They recently retired after operating Lon’s Repair for close to 50 years, keeping many loyal customers on the road through five decades. Now enjoying their much-deserved retirement, their daughter says they will stay busy as ever with projects around their home and in the community they care very much about.
The traditional royalty coronations took place on the ball diamond at Maynard City Park. Miss Maynard 2021 Aaliyah Gordon took time to tell the Daily Register how much she enjoyed wearing the crown this past year.
“I really enjoyed being Miss Maynard 2021 and have gotten to know more people in the community. I think my favorite event was participating in the Fayette County Fair where I met so many nice girls from the county. That was my favorite moment,” she said. Aaliyah added she likes setting a good example and being a mentor for young girls and all kids and hopes she has provided some leadership for them to build on in their futures.
Aaliyah graduated from West Central in May and also achieved her Associate of Arts Degree from NICC while in high school. She will begin studies at UNI in the fall and then transfer to Allen College of Nursing to fulfill her dream of a career in nursing.
Miss Westgate 2021 Naomi Scott had a few minutes to spare for a farewell interview as well. Naomi said she thoroughly enjoyed her reign as Miss Westgate, especially traveling to all the other small town celebrations and participating in events. She was crowned Fayette County Fair Princess 2021 last July had a lot of fun in the many fair events and made many new friends.
Naomi has been studying ag science at a college in Southern Illinois this past school year and is excited to be transferring to Iowa State University in December where she will study dairy product processing.
Naomi performed coronation duties for Miss Westgate 2022 Gracelyn Neumann Birchard. This was followed with the crowning of Miss Maynard 2022 Abagail Squires. Each queen received a tiara and bouquet of flowers, and all contestants were given gift bags courtesy of the Maynard Community Club.
Little Miss Pineapple was Maizie Kuennon and Little Mr. Pineapple was Nash Bunn. In keeping with the Hawaiian theme, they each received a bejeweled crown and grass skirt, which they wore for the parade on Saturday. Each participant also received a bag of gifts from the Maynard Community Club.
Free ice cream courtesy of Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, and little league softball tourneys rounded out Friday night’s events.
Saturday’s Maynard Days parade, led by the Maynard American Legion Lundbye-Carpenter Post 245 Color Guard, got underway at 11 a.m. Parade Grand Marshal Maynard Savings Bank followed with CJ Lensing escorting his father Clair in a red convertible, followed by bank staff riding in an open Jeep.
Fire and rescue departments including Arlington, Fayette, Oelwein, Maynard, Westgate paraded their polished equipment as kids scampered for the candy and freeze pops tossed to the crowd lining Main Street.
Then came the backbone of small farming communities – farmers on their tractors. Leading this segment was a 1468 International with flags waving from the weights on its front end. It became clear, this was the centerpiece of the entry. As it passed, a poster on the side of the tractor made recognition of how special this parade entry was. The poster read, “In Memory of Jon Steffens” with a picture of a young Steffens proudly sitting on the old red and white International. At the wheel of the entry was Kollin Brownell, longtime friend of Steffens. This tractor was followed by a large John Deere tractor and three more Internationals, all bearing the same poster. Many in the crowd waved as the tractors passed by, recognizing the significance they represented.
Jon Steffens, a 2008 graduate of West Central, had restored the tractor as his 4-H project some 14 years ago. After high school, he married his sweetheart Krista and they settled in Clermont where he ran Jon’s Repair, did custom baling, and raised a family. Sadly, Jon’s life was cut short when he lost his battle with testicular cancer on Dec. 1, 2020, at age 30. Raised on a dairy and crop farm in rural Maynard, his parents Kevin and Marilyn Steffens, his wife Krista and their children, and family friends wanted to honor his memory. Last year was the first year of the tractor entry in the parade and they plan to continue with similar entries for years to come.
As the last of entries wrapped up the parade, folks remarked how nice the cool and breezy morning had turned out after a deluge of rain overnight. Kids with bags full of candy happily clamored into family vehicles as they headed off to more fun and food at Maynard City Park.
The Maynard Community Club is already making plans for next year’s celebration which will mark the town’s 150th year. It promises to be a big event.