Maynard Days continues on Saturday, with a Hawaiian theme. The parade will start at 11 a.m. with lineup at 10:30 a.m. in the West Central School parking lot. The Kaiden Estling Memorial Ride and Cruise starts at 10:15 preceded by 9 a.m. registration, per a June 20 social media post from the family.

