What promises to be one of June’s biggest events will occur in one of our smallest towns when the extended community gathers June 23 – 25 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the town’s founding during Maynard Days.
The festivities begin Friday evening with the crowing of the “Little Maynard Celebrities,” the introduction of this year’s Grand Marshals and the presentation of Maynard’s Citizens of the Year award, all at 5 p.m. A bit later, both Miss Maynard and Miss Westgate 2023 will be crowned, followed by an ice cream social and the Firemen's Parade of Lights wrapping up the day at dusk.
Saturday gets underway with the Firemen’s breakfast at 7 a.m., with the Alex Warnke D.O.T. Memorial Run, tour of West Central School and Maynard Library quilt show all commencing an hour later. The much-anticipated Parade on Main Street will begin at 11 a.m.
Also Saturday, food and drink vendors, including the 4-H ice cream truck, Wiley Coyote Grill and Bubba’s Back Porch BBQ, will be available beginning at 11 a.m. at Maynard Park, which will also be the site for a host of other events, including a craft and vendor show, a noon kickball tournament, kids games including a bouncy house and train rides, and a bean bag tournament getting underway at 1 p.m., in addition to bingo in the south shelter and a mechanical bull, which can be ridden between 2 and 5 p.m. for only $5 a whirl. That evening, an all-West Central School class reunion will follow, as will entertainment from Shawn Ster (4-7 p.m.) and Cory Farley (8-11 p.m.), while a fireworks display will cap the day.
Sunday, the Park will also host the community worship service at 10:30 a.m., a lunch served by Luther League at 11:30 a.m., and a car show and Pickle Ball tournament, both beginning at noon.
Maynard Days 2023 winds down that afternoon with the Girl Scout Bridging/Dessert auction and Hay Bale Tossing, both getting underway at 1 p.m., the same time the Beard Contest will commence. Red Rock Farms Petting Zoo will be available from 1-3 p.m., while the Maynard Walking Tour, led by Michelle Wolfe, will begin at 2 p.m. by the city’s welcome sign.
For those interested in showing their local pride, special 150th cookbooks, in addition to commemorative T-shirts, will also be sold, both at city park and at the Maynard Savings Bank.