The Maynard Community Library is hosting an ongoing book sale through the end of October. Books are available for a free will donation. Categories include nonfiction, fiction, junior and kid books and puzzles. All proceeds will go toward purchasing new books.
Maynard library ongoing book sale through October
- Deb Kunkle
-
Updated
Deb Kunkle
