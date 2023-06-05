A Maynard resident was arrested Sunday following a vehicle accident and subsequent hour-long standoff with law enforcement which included the discharge of a firearm.
According to a press release, Fayette County Communications was informed of an automobile accident at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday evening at the intersection of Palace Road and Highway 3, just north of Oelwein. While enroute, a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy dispatched to the scene was also told that the vehicle in the accident, reported to be a silver pickup truck, then fled the area, headed northbound at high speeds, according to a criminal complaint.
When he arrived, the responding deputy “observed two street signs down and a piece of a driver-side mirror in the roadway,” according to the complaint. The deputy then began an investigation, which led him to Maynard, where he later “observed a vehicle… matching the description of the motor vehicle reported, (which was) missing pieces of the mirror and had driver side damage” at a residence in the city.
However, when law enforcement attempted to make contact with the vehicle’s owner, identified as 64-year-old Jeffrey J. Walker, at the residence, Walker “came to the door with a firearm in his right hand,” court documents explain.
At that point, the deputy asked him to disarm, though Walker “disobeyed... orders and remained armed with the firearm.” Following several unsuccessful attempts encouraging him to drop the weapon and speak to the deputy, at around 7:16 p.m., Walker “fired the firearm, striking his residence.”
A short time later, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Walker “exited the residence with the firearm and disarmed himself and was taken into custody,” the documents state.
Once apprehended, meanwhile, law enforcement noted that Walker “had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from himself along with bloodshot/watery eyes, impaired balance, and slurred speech,” as Walker later “admitted to consuming an alcoholic beverage,” while also refusing a breathalyzer test, the criminal complaint noted.
Walker was subsequently taken to the Fayette County Jail and is facing a number of charges, including striking fixtures upon a highway, failure to maintain control, operating while under the influence 1st offense, reckless use of a firearm, possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, and interference with official acts- firearm, the last being a class D felony.
No injuries resulting from the incident were reported.
The case against Walker remains under investigation with additional charges possible, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office indicated.