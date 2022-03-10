Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A three-day investigation into a Wadena burglary ended with charges against a 44-year-old Maynard man.

On March 7, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took report of a rural resident on Fox Road just outside Wadena that had been burglarized and several items had been taken, according to a news release from the sheriff.

On March 10, Aaron James Rochford, 44, of Maynard, was arrested for two counts of second-degree burglary (Class C felonies)

Rochford was also found to be in possession of methamphetamines. He was transported to the Fayette County Jail and was charged with second-offense possession of methamphetamine.

His bail is set at $6,000 cash bond.

Rochford’s vehicle was impounded and a search warrant recovered some of the stolen items, the sheriff says, and if convicted Rochford could face up to 22 years in prison.

