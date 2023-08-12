ADELPHI, Md. — Lori Halter of Maynard was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 at UMGC.
Maynard student on dean's list at U Maryland Global
Mira Schmitt-Cash
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
63°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 92%
- Cloud Coverage: 89%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:12:05 AM
- Sunset: 08:12:36 PM
Today
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms. High 64F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.