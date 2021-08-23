A 15-year-old Maynard girl died Sunday of injuries sustained Saturday afternoon in a car-train collision west of Jesup.
Kate Michels, a sophomore at West Central High School, was transported from the crash scene on Canfield Road north of Dubuque Road to Allen Hospital in Waterloo and then flown to Iowa City. She was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff Office.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein. Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard.
A vehicle driven by her sister, Emma Michels, 18, of Maynard, was southbound on Canfield Road with Kate in the front passenger’s seat. The vehicle entered the train crossing at the same time that an eastbound train was entering the crossing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
“It appears that the train’s whistle was performing correctly and the crossing’s red flashing lights and rail crossing bell were activated and performing correctly,” says the Sheriff’s Office new release.
Emma was transported to Allen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They are the daughters of Cory John and Sarah Marie (Donat) Michels.
The accident remains under investigation.
OBITUARY
KATE N. MICHELS
Nov. 14, 2005 — Aug. 22, 2021
MAYNARD — Kate N. Michels, 15, of Maynard, died Sunday afternoon, Aug. 22, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein with Fr. Ray Atwood officiating. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face masks are suggested at the visitation. Face masks will be required at the funeral Mass.
Kate Natalie Michels was born Nov. 14, 2005, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Cory John and Sarah Marie (Donat) Michels. She was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein and in June would have been confirmed. On Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, she was confirmed by Fr. Greg Steckel at the University of Iowa Hospital. This year Kate would have been a sophomore at West Central High School in Maynard. Kate was active in volleyball, club volleyball, basketball, softball and choir. She enjoyed sports, going for walks, camping, nature, the river, listening to music, kayaking and time spent with family and friends.
Kate is survived by her parents: Cory and Sarah Michels of Maynard; four siblings: Mary Michels (fiancée, Beau Winters) of Maynard, Adam Michels (girlfriend, Tessa Nelson) of rural Oelwein, Emma Michels and Madelyn Michels both at home in Maynard; paternal grandparents: John and Karen “Nickey” Michels of Oelwein; maternal grandparents: Jim and Darise Donat of Maynard; paternal great grandparents: Roger and Eleanor Homewood of Lamont; aunts and uncles: Nichole Michels (Melissa Slater) of Des Moines, Elly (Brad) Steffen of Atkins, Megan (Scott) Rima of Peosta, Aaron Donat of Oelwein, Michael (Shelly) Donat of Maynard, Tim (Lisa) Donat of Waverly, John Donat of Maynard and Anne (Justin) Goodchild of Iowa City; and cousins: Mila, Derek, Drew, Dustin, Isabelle, Brock, Bo, Josh, Kelly, Evan, Shaun, Allyson, Miles, Oliver, Mayer and Logan.
She was preceded in death by her paternal great grandparents: Maxine Homewood and John and Mary Michels; maternal great grandparents: Ella Mae and Barney Stolfus and Stan and Phyllis Donat; and aunt: Elizabeth Marie Donat at infancy.