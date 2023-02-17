A Maynard woman ended up in jail Thursday night after a traffic stop turned into an altercation with a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy.
At approximately 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, a sheriff’s deputy stopped Victoria Nieman, 45, of Maynard, for driving while license suspended, a simple misdemeanor.
According to the sheriff’s report, as she was being placed under arrest, Nieman became resistant, and an altercation with the deputy ensued. Nieman was subsequently charged with interference with official acts causing injury, a serious misdemeanor, assault on a peace officer causing injury, and possession of methamphetamine 2nd offense, both aggravated misdemeanors.
Nieman was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail where she is being held for an initial magistrate appearance.