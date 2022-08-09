Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Kay Russo Frazer Day proclaimed

Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore signed a special proclamation Monday, declaring Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, as Kaye Russo Frazer Day to coincide with the annual Italian-American Heritage Day, which the late Frazer wholeheartedly supported. Seated from left are City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, Mayor DeVore, City Clerk Barb Rigdon. Standing from left are family and friends, Jake Blitsch, Jim and Barbara Ferrari, Anne Russo Strawn, Jeff Frazer, Jan Frazer Sly, Jeannie Frazer, and Anthony Ricchio.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

The annual Italian-American Heritage Day is also going by another name this year following action at Monday’s City Council proceedings. Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore proclaimed Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, as Kaye Russo Frazer Day in honor of the late longtime supporter of the event and community.

DeVore read from the official proclamation, “Kaye Russo Frazer has touched the hearts of many city officials, elderly community members and friends, and … Kaye has been a big supporter of Red Gate Park … and a wonderful supporter of Italian Heritage Days … Kaye will be missed by many but will never be forgotten … I call upon all of our citizenry to support this im-portant event.”

