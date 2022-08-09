The annual Italian-American Heritage Day is also going by another name this year following action at Monday’s City Council proceedings. Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore proclaimed Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, as Kaye Russo Frazer Day in honor of the late longtime supporter of the event and community.
DeVore read from the official proclamation, “Kaye Russo Frazer has touched the hearts of many city officials, elderly community members and friends, and … Kaye has been a big supporter of Red Gate Park … and a wonderful supporter of Italian Heritage Days … Kaye will be missed by many but will never be forgotten … I call upon all of our citizenry to support this im-portant event.”
Members of Kaye’s family witnessed the signing including her son Jeff and wife Jeannie Frazer, daughter Jan Sly, sister Anne Russo Strawn, niece Barbara and husband Jim Ferrari, neighbor and friends Anthony Ricchio and Jake Blitsch. They announced a special recognition for Kaye will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Red Gate Park during Italian-American Heritage Day and encouraged all friends in the community to attend.
The Council meeting continued with the second reading of a parking ordinance amendment limiting parking hours along North Frederick Avenue in the area of Veterans Park. Councilwoman Karen Seeders opposed the measure, which passed the second reading on a 5-1 vote.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development is planning a Fall Fling even for Saturday, Sept. 24. Council approved a street closure of the 10 block of West Charles from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day to allow time for the barbecue contestants to set up their portable cook sites for the day-long cooking competition.
The Council approved the eighth pay request to Summer Enterprise, Inc. for $56,862.70 for the 2021 Water Main Improvement Project. Mulfinger noted this is the final pay request that can be made, since there will soon be discussions on liquidated damages.
The Council gave the go-ahead to seek bids for the 2022 Residential and Commercial Building Demolition Project, with a bid deadline of Thursday, Sept. 1, at 1 p.m. in City Hall. Mulfinger noted one of the homes of the nine properties was given to the city because of hardship, sev-eral from tax sale, and two buildings from code enforcement. One of the homes is still occu-pied and one home will be burned by the fire department for firefighter practice. The city ad-ministrator said the project should fall well within the funding the city has available.
On recommendation from the Planning, Finance, Enterprise and Economic Development Board, the Council also approved Hotel/Motel Tax Funds for O Town Mania, in the amount of $2,500. The funds will be used to bring a wrestling event to town on Saturday, Oct. 1, which will include a day of free family entertainment, free food and kids’ events, plus wrestling matches and fireworks in the evening. Organizers plan to give proceeds from the wrestling tickets to the Oelwein Park and Rec Department.