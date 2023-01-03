Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new Congress opens Tuesday with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy grasping for his political survival, trying to avoid being the first nominee for speaker in 100 years to fail to win initial support from his colleagues in a high-stakes vote for the gavel.

McCarthy arrived on Capitol Hill vowing to fight to the finish — and steer clear of a public spectacle that would underscore divisions in his party and weaken its leadership in the first days of the new Congress.

