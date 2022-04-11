Williams Center for the Performing Arts Director Doug McFarlane confirmed rumors when he took the stage Saturday night for the final tribute concert of the season.
“Some of you may have heard rumors of my retirement. Well, after 21 years as director for the Williams Center, it’s time to go,” McFarlane told the crowd, as he made his evening announcements. “I don’t think anyone could have a job that was more fun and enjoyable, but it’s time for me to step down and turn the reins over.”
McFarlane was treated to a standing ovation from the more than 700 in attendance for “The Highwaymen; Live” concert. Although it marks the end of an era, as McFarlane has been director since the annual concert series began, it comes as no surprise that he is ready to live beyond the consuming hours, worries and late night calls that exist in booking talented acts for the local stage.
McFarlane has taken the Williams Center through some precipitous times, from the fledgling years of finding what appeals to audiences, to great hits, a couple misses, and 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with the first post-pandemic season filed away as a successful return, the retired band instructor/music teacher, who became the voice of the performing arts center, can get some much-deserved rest. He and his wife Susan will have uninterrupted travel time to visit their sons and grandchildren, and extended families and friends.
As he departed from his second career, McFarlane turned the job over to a pair of co-directors, one bringing great business knowledge and the other undeniable music and performing arts expertise. Sandie Graf and Linda Murphy were introduced as the new directors and McFarlane said the public can rest assured — they know what they’re doing. He has been “bringing them along” in the business for the past year to get them familiar with the “ins and outs.”
“I’m confident that Sandie and Linda are more than capable of carrying on the tradition of bringing great concert series to the citizens of Oelwein and the surrounding areas,” he said.
Both new directors are longtime local residents. Graf is a Realtor and former owner of the successful Cornerstone Realtors in Oelwein. Murphy retired from a successful career as a music instructor. Together they are ready to host the new season, which boasts seven shows.
Graf and Murphy thanked McFarlane for the opportunity to bring great live entertainment to the local stage as they presented him with the gift of nameplated seats for lifetime passes to all performances at the Williams Center. We are sure they will get plenty of use.