ELKADER — A 55-year-old McGregor man is facing a 10-year prison term after pleading guilty to lascivious acts with a 7-year-old girl regularly left in his care.
A sentencing hearing in Clayton County district court at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7, for Eugene Scroggins, who filed a written plea of guilty to one count of lascivious acts, a Class C felony.
He was originally charged with second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony.
In his guilty plea, he admitted that between the dates of Aug. 15, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2019, he “did permit or cause a child” to perform a sexual act on his person.
Terms of the plea agreement include 10 years in prison with credit for time served and a suspended $1,370 fine plus surcharge, according to his written plea. It also includes sex offender treatment, a no contact order and he will be on the Iowa sex offender registry the rest of his life.
According to the criminal complaint, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Feb. 17, 2020, regarding the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl. Sex acts would occur during times he was responsible for her prior to her getting on a bus to school, the complaint says.