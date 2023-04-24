As the Mississippi River continues to rise, city officials in McGregor in Clayton County have instructed those residents remaining in the city’s southern portion to evacuate.
The decision comes as McGregor continues its preparations for what are expected to be near-record high water levels later this week, work which includes ongoing efforts to strengthen protective flood walls.
“As we continue to monitor the flooding situation, we are adding more reinforcements to the flood wall barriers, and monitoring pumps and the levees around the clock,” the city announced late Monday morning via social media. “As part of these efforts, the flood wall will be expanded across B Street by Viserion Grain tomorrow (Tuesday) which means all South McGregor residents who haven’t already evacuated will need to do so by 8 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday).
“We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to report.”
On Saturday, the river stage had reached 20.94 feet, while, by Sunday at 7 p.m., the level measured 21.66 feet in the city as the water continued its climb. This occurred during a weekend marked by various efforts to shore up the town against the floodwaters, which included work by those with the Canadian Pacific Railroad to raise the tracks in danger of flooding due to their proximity to the river’s shoreline, KCRG reported.
By way of comparison, the river reaches flood stage in McGregor at 16 feet, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Despite the imminent threat, many local residents remained confident in their safety and in the efforts of those attempting to stave off the worst of the coming flood.
“I’m really not nervous. There’s a lot of professionals here who are working on managing what’s going on,” said Jenny Stollenwerk, whose business, the Little Switzerland Inn, sits across the street from the river, according to the KCRG report. “We have a great view up here where we can come out on the balcony and take a peek.”
In McGregor, the predicted crest range for the current flood is between 24.0 and 25.2 feet. Should the river reach that stage, it will mark the second highest crest on record, surpassing the 21.98 feet achieved on June 29, 1993 and April 20, 2001’s 23.75 feet. The city’s record level occurred on April 24, 1965, when the river swelled to 25.38 feet.
The current projected crest, however, includes a 25% chance that the river surpasses that range. Based on those projections, as well, the highest water is not expected until late this week or over next weekend.
“We’re starting to see the waters rise,” explained Alexander Gibbs, the lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities, Radio Iowa reported. “We expect most of the sites to be in major flood by Saturday of this coming week.”
The anticipated flooding, which is primarily the result of melting snow in Minnesota and Wisconsin, had, by Monday, already swelled the river to major flood stage in Dubuque.
The state’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department, meanwhile, is working closely with emergency managers on the county and local levels to ascertain the preparedness of each and provide direction and other technical assistance, according to the Radio Iowa report.
In McGregor and elsewhere along the river, a flood warning remains in effect until further notice, the NWS reported.